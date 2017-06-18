Film director arrested for molesting assistant in Mumbai

A 34-year-old film director was arrested for allegedly molesting his 29-year-old assistant at his residence in Mahim on Saturday.

According to Mahim police, the director asked the woman to meet him at Mahim railway station at 11.30 pm on the pretext of signing a contract with her for a movie. He took her to a bar after they met at the station.

The accused got drunk there and despite the woman asking him to drop her at the railway station, he took her to his residence insisting that they must sign the contract, said the police. The director tried to take her clothes off and when she cried for help, he gagged her with his hand and threatened to defame her in the film industry if she made any noise. He told her he loved her and tried to get intimate with her.

She repeatedly pleaded and finally managed to calm him down. The director fell asleep and that’s when she called his relative to inform him about the incident.

The director got scared when he received a call from his relative and dropped the woman at the railway station at 4am. He also threatened her of ruining her career if she said a word about that night to anyone. He also threatened to kill her. However, she approached the Mahim police the same day and registered an FIR against the director.

He was booked under section 354, 509, 506, 504 and 323 of the IPC for assault, molestation, criminal intimidation, insulting a woman’s modesty and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. The police arrested him the same day and the magistrate sent him to police custody till June 19.