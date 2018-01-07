FIR filed after hill blasting op at Navi Mumbai airport injures 6

The NRI police have registered an FIR against the companies that had undertaken a hill blasting operation at the upcoming airport site near Ulwe after five engineers and a geologist suffered injuries due to a landslide caused by the operation on Saturday.

“We have registered an FIR against two companies for their negligence. We are now investigating the matter and those who were responsible for this accident will be arrested soon,” said Smita Jadhav, senior police inspector, NRI police station.

The companies have been charged under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Of the six injured, four are still undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospital in Belapur. “The surgeries were conducted on Saturday and they were shifted to the ICU. They are doing fine now,” said Satish Manjunath, spokesperson of the hospital.

“Two engineers who suffered minor injuries will be discharged soon,” he said further.

“Generally, engineers and other officials are not allowed to go close to the blasting site. We will soon determine what caused the accident,” a senior Cidco employee said.

Nilesh Patil, 34, a resident of Varcha Owale village said, “We have been facing a lot of problems because of the operation. The impact of the blast is such that some of houses have developed cracks and some villagers complained that their window panes have shattered.”

“The authorities concerned are not taking enough precautionary measures for safety of their own officials. How will they think about the residents of the nearby areas?” he said.