Fire at Andheri’s timber market, third in 24 hours in Mumbai

The city on Tuesday witnessed three major fire incidents within 24 hours.

A major fire broke out at three timber wood warehouses in Andheri. The shop is located at Amboli Naka on the Swami Vivekanand road and is very close to the Andheri railway station.

No casualties were reported at the time of going to press.

The disaster management team of the BMC received a call around 5.30pm. Six fire engines and six water tankers were sent to the spot, however, the vehicles were 20 minutes late owing to traffic congestion.

Officials said as the shop had timber wood, it took longer for the officials to bring it under control. The suburban railway services were not affected because of the fire.

A senior fire official said, “The fire was confined to three warehouses measuring 50x100. There are 15-20 similar warehouses adjacent to the fire spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

This is the third major fire incident in the past 24 hours and the sixth in the last 15 days. On Tuesday around 12.30am, a moderate fire broke out in several shops at Dockyard road which was doused in a few hours. No injuries were reported. Another fire broke out at Dadar’s Anugrah hotel engulfing the entire kitchen.