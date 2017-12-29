Fire at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills Compound: 14 killed, several injured

At least 14 people died and several were injured when a major fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel late on Thursday night.

The injured were rushed to nearby KEM and Sion hospital, where they are being treated.

According to BMC disaster management, the fire was brought under control but the toll may rise.

The fire started after 12:30am on the third floor of the building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a police official said.

More than eight fire tenders, five water tankers, emergency ambulance and police rushed to the spot for rescue operation, said fire official Balkrishna Kadam.

By 2.45am, the fire brigade had managed to bring the fire under control.

Following the fire, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta inspected the site at 3.30am.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

“Its a Level-II fire and we have mobilised our resources. The fire fighting and rescue operation is going on,” a police official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

