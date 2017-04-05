 Fire destroys 5 Thane godowns, kills 2 dogs | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Fire destroys 5 Thane godowns, kills 2 dogs

mumbai Updated: Apr 05, 2017 13:44 IST
Arvind Walmiki
tHANE

According to officials, the cause of fire is suspected to be a short circuit(HT)

A major fire gutted five godowns in Thane on Wednesday, killing two dogs and damaging 17 vehicles.

According to officials, the cause of fire is suspected to be a short circuit. It was around 4am when the Chithalsar Manapda police was alerted over the phone about the fire at Kothari compound, behind D-Mart, Manpada in Thane (W). The police rushed to the spot along with personnel from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and the fire brigade. The fire was doused around 6.30am, officials said. A total of three fire engines and 7 water tankers were rushed to the spot.

A senior official , Santosh Kadam from the RDMC, Thane, said, “We rushed to the spot immediately and tried to recover items, that included spare parts of vehicles, before everything was destroyed. We have told the owners of the five godowns what had happened. We suspect that the loss is more than Rs1.5 crore”.

An officer from Chithalsar Manapda police station said,” We have taken a note of the fire. No case has been registered as of yet. We are waiting to record the statements of the godown owners.”

