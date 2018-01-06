 Fire breaks out at Kanjurmarg’s Cine Vista Studio in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out at Kanjurmarg’s Cine Vista Studio in Mumbai

Fire officials said around 100-150 people were successfully evacuated from the spot.

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2018 23:50 IST
Firefighters at the Cine Vista studio on Saturday.
Firefighters at the Cine Vista studio on Saturday.(ANI/Twitter)

A major fire broke out at Kanjurmarg’s Cine Vista studio in Mumbai around 8pm on Saturday. Eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot.

Fire officials said that the fire was confined to the ground-plus-one Cine Vista studio and to its electric wiring, studio instrument etc. The studio is spread across 3000 square feet.

The fire was brought under control over an hour later. Fire officials said around 100-150 people, said to be crew members of an ongoing shoot in the studio, were successfully evacuated from the spot.

This is the third major fire incident in Mumbai in recent times after the Kamala Mills fire on December 29 and Sakinaka fire on December 18 which together claimed the lives of nearly 30 people.

