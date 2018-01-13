 Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B, no casualties | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B, no casualties

mumbai Updated: Jan 13, 2018 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
The blaze stated on the ground floor conference hall and then spread to the first floor of a lounge, said fire officials

A major fire engulfed a conference hall at Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B on Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The fire was broke out around 1:45pm, and escalated to level 3 by 2:40pm. Chief fire officer, PS Rahangdale, said the blaze on the ground floor of the ground plus one floor structure was doused by 3:18pm.

A spokesperson for the Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd said, “Only the ceremonial lounge, which is away from Terminal 1B or Terminal 2, was affected. The fire did not affect any operations or passengers’ movement.”

The electric wiring and appliances, furniture, decorative material and false ceiling of the 5,000-sqft area have been damaged, said fire officials. According to the officials, 8 fire engines and 6 jumbo tankers were at the spot.

