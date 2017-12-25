Fire breaks out in a south Mumbai high-rise

A fire reportedly broke out on the 17th and 18th floors of a high-rise residential building at Walkeshwar, in the south of the city, on Monday at 4.15pm. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to fire officials, the blaze has been confined to the duplex apartment on the two floors of the 31-storeyed Regal Tower on Banganga road.

The fire department said 10 fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are on. “We are not yet aware if anyone was inside,” said a senior official.

The building has a large number of flats bought by investors and there are few occupied by the residents. The fire brigade personnel are in the process of evacuating people in the building, said sources. They added that their personnel have already reached the affected floors and are trying to douse the fire.