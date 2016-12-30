 Fire guts carpet godown in Pune | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Fire guts carpet godown in Pune

mumbai Updated: Dec 30, 2016 13:04 IST
Yogesh Joshi
It took more than three hours for the firemen to bring the situation under control. (HT Photo)

Within hours of a devastating blaze in a Kondhwa bakery that killed six persons in the wee hours of Friday, another fire broke out at a carpet godown in Bibwewadi, barely a few kilometers from the bakery. Soon after the mishap, four fire tenders and two water tankers were rushed to the spot by the fire brigade.

But the narrow roads in the locality made it difficult for the fire tenders to reach the spot, as a result of which fire engulfed the entire godown and a neighbouring shop. According to fire brigade officials, no casualties were reported in the mishap and it took them more than three hours to bring the situation under control. They said the fire broke out around 10am and yet to ascertain what caused it.

Pune bakery fire: Six workers, locked inside, die of suffocation; 3 held

