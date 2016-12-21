Firefighter among 2 injured in Mumbai blaze

A firefighter sustained injuries in a major blaze that broke out in the Badalpura chawl, Byculla, on Tuesday night. One Shiba Shah, 19,also suffered from smoke inhalation. They have been admitted to Nair Hospital, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at 10.20 pm and spread to 50-60 structures, including scrap godowns, shops and residential units. The firemen said there were three cylinder blasts which also led to the collapsing of a few structures. Two leaking cylinders have been handed over to the company.

Fourteen fire engines, nine water tankers and two ambulances were at the spot to control the fire.

Chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, “Vehicles parked on both sides of the road caused a lot of problem for the brigade to reach the spot.”

The incident occurred on the Megharaj Shetty Marg, behind the E ward office of BMC, in Byculla.

The fire was brought under control by around 2am on Wednesday.