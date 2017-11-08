First AC local will display Mumbai’s swag, not ads

The first fully air-conditioned (AC) train to run on the Mumbai suburban rail network will neither be painted like the other local trains, nor will it display advertisements on its exterior. Instead, the train will be painted in ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ theme that will display famous tourist spots, monuments and things relevant to the city.

“This is the first AC local train for the city and will be given a Mumbai theme. Although the designs are yet to be finalised, designing and painting work will begin soon,” said Aarti Singh Parihar, senior divisional commercial manager, Western Railway (WR).

The project will be a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) of Asian Paints, for which it will collaborate with Street Art India Foundation. The WR officials are in talks with both the organisations and finalising the designs to be painted on the AC train.

The WR commercial department recently got a mural of Mahatma Gandhi at Churchgate railway station, designed and painted by Eduardo Kobra of the Street Art India Foundation.

The AC train for Mumbai was first announced in the 2012-2013 railway budget, but arrived in the city in April 2016. It was supposed to operate on the Central line and was parked at the Kurla carshed for months. However, trials could not begin owing to software issues. Even after the software glitches were fixed, officials refused to begin test runs citing technical problems.The train was then handed over to WR.