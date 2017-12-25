First ride on Mumbai’s AC train: Commuters heap praises, hope for more such trains

The AC local train embarked on its maiden journey between Borivli and Churchgate at 10.30am on Monday. The train ran on the fast corridor and reached Churchgate at 11.15am. It halted for five minutes before returning to Borivli.

Himanshu Bakshi, a Borivli resident, said, “The AC train will be a boon for passengers. I want to thank the railways for starting this service on the Western line. If you compare the ticket price with that charged by the fleet cabs, it is not expensive.”

Travel Ticket Examiners (TTE) click a selfie inside the AC local train. (Pramod Thakur/HT)

A woman, who boarded the train without realising that it was the AC local as no announcement was made before the train’s arrival, said she does not mind paying a higher fare because her commute will be less hectic — especially in summers.

A few of the commuters said it was necessary to deploy railway police in the ladies compartment. “The coaches are vestibule. Hence, RPF presence in the ladies compartment during evening hours is a must,” said a woman commuter.

Commuters alight at Churchgate after the AC local train completed its maiden journey from Borivli. (Pramod Thakur/HT )

Borivli resident Dhirendra Tripathi, who boarded the AC train for a joyride, said, “I had read about the AC train in newspapers. I reached Borivli station to buy the ticket and was told by the booking clerk that sale of tickets was yet to begin. We need more AC trains at the earliest.”