Five coaches of Kurla-Ambernath local derail in Thane, no injuries reported

Five coaches of the Kurla-Ambernath local train derailed on Thursday morning between Kalyan and Vithalwadi stations in Thane district, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap that took place at 5:53 am. Services were disrupted on the Central Line of Mumbai suburban railway, while they were suspended on the Kalyan-Karjat line, they said.

“Train derailment happened at 5.30 and till then up and down services have been suspended on central line. Officials are trying to find the reason behind the derailment and trying to restore normalcy,” said PK Das, station manager, Kalyan.

Officials said restoration work on the affected track was underway. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) has deployed five special buses for the convenience of the commuters.

The incident comes a day after the Ajmer-Sealdah express derailed while it was crossing a bridge near Rura railway station in Kanpur rural district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving about 50 passengers injured.

(With agencies’ inputs)