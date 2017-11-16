Five food stalls to make way for Mumbai’s western railway commuters

The western railway (WR) plans to dismantle and relocate five food stalls – three at Churchgate station, one at Marine Line station and one at Charni Road station -- for smooth movement of commuters.

The railway safety audit found these stalls were found blocking the flow of commuters during peak hours. “The stalls blocked movement during peak hours. The dismantling will begin soon,” said a WR official.

The authorities have also started to dismantle structures that are not of use or old. Relocation of toilets that act as hindrance for commuters is also being considered.

After the Elphinstone Road station stampede, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal asked the central and western railway officials to form multi-disciplinary audit teams, along with the municipal bodies and police personnel, to review all suburban stations.

Thirteen teams were formed to inspect stations during peak and non –peak hours.

The team enlisted the problems and gave suggestions to the railways and civic body. The recommendations were then sent to the railway board for approval.