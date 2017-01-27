Five hard-hitting statements from Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s speech against BJP on Jan 26

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called off his party’s 20-year alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the civic body on Thursday. Hitting the BJP hard on several issues, Thackeray also decided never to have an alliance with the BJP even in future.

Here are five strong statements that Thackeray made about the BJP before taking the final step.

“Among all Padma awards, we heard that one award was given as a guru dakshina”

“You talk of transparency. Did you consult our ministers before taking the decision to remove photos of Gods from government offices?”

“All goons are entering the BJP. I don’t need goons. I have my Sainik men. Even if a goon wears the garb of a mavala (soldiers during Chhattrapati Shivaji’s regime), he doesn’t become one”

”In Tamil Nadu, people came more aggressively on the streets than the bulls. We have to tame a wild bull. This too is Jallikattu”

“We are with you so that the government can function. But if you are going to storm into my house and attack me, am I expected to welcome you with an aarti?”

Read more: Mumbai civic polls: Shiv Sena calls BJP ‘wild bull’, rules out future tie-up with BJP

Mumbai civic polls: How did your leaders fare last time?

Shiv Sena to fight civic polls alone: BJP says there’ll be ‘change’ in Maharashtra