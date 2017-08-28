 Five injured as bus hits three vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 28, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Five injured as bus hits three vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital in Mumbai, said police

mumbai Updated: Aug 28, 2017 13:52 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
The bus driver is yet to be arrested.
The bus driver is yet to be arrested.(Photo for representation only)

As many as five people were injured after a state transport bus hit three vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.

Police said all the vehicles were heading from Pune to Mumbai. “There was a traffic jam near Khalapur around 10.30 am. A bus hit three of the vehicles stuck in traffic from behind,” said an officer from the Khalapur police station.

“The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. The bus driver is yet to be arrested,” he added.

more from mumbai
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you