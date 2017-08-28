Five injured as bus hits three vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital in Mumbai, said policemumbai Updated: Aug 28, 2017 13:52 IST
As many as five people were injured after a state transport bus hit three vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.
Police said all the vehicles were heading from Pune to Mumbai. “There was a traffic jam near Khalapur around 10.30 am. A bus hit three of the vehicles stuck in traffic from behind,” said an officer from the Khalapur police station.
“The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. The bus driver is yet to be arrested,” he added.