Five injured as bus hits three vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

As many as five people were injured after a state transport bus hit three vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.

Police said all the vehicles were heading from Pune to Mumbai. “There was a traffic jam near Khalapur around 10.30 am. A bus hit three of the vehicles stuck in traffic from behind,” said an officer from the Khalapur police station.

“The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital. The bus driver is yet to be arrested,” he added.