Five new taxiways built at Mumbai airport to optimise traffic

To decongest the runways at Mumbai airport, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has made five new taxiways including two rapid exit taxiways (RET) to ensure aircraft vacate the runway quickly and save time for the next flight. The move is aimed at saving money and being able to introduce more flights.

An RET lets an aircraft vacate the runway quickly allowing another plane to take off or land in a shorter time interval. The airport operator constructed two new RETs that are connected to the main runway.

An airport official said, “The airport operator along with the Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) has altered the angle of taxiways to help pilots save some seconds before taking off. This is also done to ensure smoother, quicker operations by airport operator MIAL and its stakeholder. The taxiways were made operational in August and are being studied to check how much this alteration could help increase flight movements every hour.”

These taxiways initially had a 90-degree angle, which was changed to a 135 degrees. This alteration in the angle of the taxiway is expected to make it easier for pilots to manoeuvre flights and reduce the flight take-off time.

Sources said the airport is also coming up with the extension of taxiway E on south side of the runway which will enhance the capacity of a secondary runway. An AAI official said, “Since the taxiway is lying incomplete for many years, heavy aircraft currently have to cross the runway to get full length. Planes parked in code E taxiways near the international terminal will be able to take off in a shorter time period.”

An MIAL spokesperson said, “For passengers’ comfort, we made additions on both airside and terminal of the airport.We worked with few airlines to ease the check-in baggage limit for passengers. Developments are lined up for the coming year as well.”