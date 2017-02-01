Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Shiv Sena praises Donald Trump’s immigration ban, says India should learn from him

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump’s recent contentious immigration ban, saying Indian administrators have a lot to learn from him. Read

Mumbai’s Dalal Street divided on Union Budget 2017

As finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017 on Wednesday, scores of people lined up in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Dalal Street. Read

Mumbai monorail turns three, fare hike on the cards

As the country’s first monorail corridor completed three years on Wednesday, a hike in the fare is expected. Mumbaikars could have to shell out more for a ride on the monorail once the second phase of the project is opened to public in May. Read

Where is murdered Pune Infosys techie’s mobile phone?

Family members of the murdered techie, who worked with Infosys in Pune, said the police told them that the mobile phone of the victim had been missing. She was allegedly murdered by the office’s security guard on Sunday afternoon. Read

Kingpin in Ephedrine haul brought to Thane

The kingpin in the Ephedrine drug haul case who was arrested by the Gujarat police on January 9, was brought to Thane on Wednesday and would be produced in court by afternoon. Read