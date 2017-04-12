Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Mumbai court to decide on no-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik tomorrow

A special PMLA court on Wednesday reserved its order on Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking a non-bailable warrant against televangelist Zakir Naik. It will hear the plea again on Thursday. READ

2. Thane call centre scam: Mastermind Shaggy to be taken to Gujarat as cops look at money trail

A team from the Thane police will take Sagar ‘Shaggy’ Thakkar, the mastermind of the Rs1,900-crore Thane call centre scam, to his native place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to identify and asses his investments, allegedly made from the ill-gotten money. READ

3. Mumbai saw 63% more complaints on air pollution in 2016 compared to 2015, says NGO

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) receieved 63% more complaints on air pollution in 2016 compared to 2015, data released by NGO Praja Foundation on Tuesday revealed. READ

4. MP cop fat-shamed by Shobhaa De sheds 15kg in a month, resumes duty

Daulatram Jogawat, the Madhya Pradesh police officer who underwent a bariatric surgery in Mumbai after being fat-shamed by author Shobhaa De, has lost about 15kg in a month and resumed duty 3 days ago. READ

5. Will BCCI boss Vinod Rai play ball with Maharashtra government on stamp duty dues?

More than two months after the Supreme Court appointed him as the head of a four-member panel to oversee the alleged murky affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India, former comptroller and auditor general (CAG) Vinod Rai will have a different task at hand. READ