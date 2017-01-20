Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Shiv Sena taunts BJP: Inducting criminals worse than stashing black money

Amid seat-sharing talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena taunted its ally for inducting people with criminal records, saying giving a roof to criminals with an eye on power is worse than stashing reserves of black money. Read

2. No help from Scotland Yard for Dabholkar, Pansare, Kalburgi murders: CBI to HC

After pursuing the Scotland Yard for months for “expert opinion” on the ballistics sample collected in the Dabholkar-Pansare and Kalburgi murders, and seeking countless adjournments on the ground, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Bombay High Court on Friday that the United Kingdom government had refused to help.Read

3. Mumbai gets 75 more WiFi hotspots

Days after launching free WiFi connectivity across Mumbai at 510 locations, the Maharashtra government has now activated 75 more hotspots in the city, taking the tally up to 585. This was done to achieve the target of 1,200 hotspots by May 1, as declared by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Read

4. In Mumbai: 35.3% premature deaths were results of stroke because of air pollution

Most premature deaths in Mumbai and Delhi over two decades were caused by stroke (a medical condition that occurs when blood supply to the brain is cut off), due to inhalation of ultrafine suspended particles, revealed a study by the Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IITB). Read

5. Garbage, sewage choke two lakes along Eastern Expressway in Mumbai, NGO finds

Environmentalists have identified two lakes near Bhandup (East) along the Eastern Express Highway, that are contaminated with untreated sewage and garbage — a threat to marine life and birds feeding in it. Read