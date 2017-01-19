Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. NCP war room goes digital to approach voters in Mumbai

Using the social media to reach out to millions has become a norm and political parties seem to be taking serious note. After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too has now set up an ‘election war room’ with a dedicated team of social media experts, information technology professionals and statisticians to reach out to every individual voter for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Read

2. Now, an app to help find Mumbai WiFi hotspots

In a bid to make its WiFi service more user-friendly, the Maharashtra government is coming up with a mobile phone application that will help citizens identify nearest WiFi hotspots. The app — Aaple Sarkar Mum WiFi — will be launched by next week. Read

3. Car collides with divider on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, four injured

Four people, including two women, were injured on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday morning, after the car they were travelling in crashed into the divider. The accident took place near Rasayani, around 20km from Panvel city, around 6.30am. Read

4. Indian business fliers’ bills touched US$29.6 billion in 2015: Report

Business fliers in India drew a travel bill of US$29.6 billion (Rs2,01,909 crore) in 2015, making it among the world’s top 10 countries in spending on business travel, said a white paper released in Mumbai on Wednesday. While China topped the list followed by the US, Germany, Japan and the UK, India stood tenth, the report said. Read

5. ‘It was Charu, who kept us going’

Two days after she passed away, the father of animator Charu Khandal said that for the five years that she was at home, coping with a serious spinal injury, never did she sit idle. Read