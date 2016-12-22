Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. From 2009 assembly defeat to BJP’s youth wing president: Poonam Mahajan has come a long way

On Thursday, the 36-year-old BJP MP will formally take over as the head of the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, in a small function in Delhi. READ

2. Meet Pankaja Munde: Controversy’s child in Fadnavis government

If there is any controversy’s child in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra, it would have to be state women and child development minister Pankaja Munde.The 37-year-old daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde also has an uncanny ability to weather these controversies. READ

3. Shiv Sena taunts Chandrababu Naidu for his U-turn on demonetisation

The Shiv Sena on Thursday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu over his U-turn on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government’s demonetisation move. READ

4. Court allows Indrani to perform last rites of her father in Mumbai on December 27

A CBI court on Thursday permitted Indrani Mukerjea to perform last rites of her father, Upendra Bora, in Mumbai under police escort. READ

5. 5 things we know about chikki scam and allegations against Pankaja Munde

The Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday gave a clean-chit to beleaguered state women and child development minister Pankaja Munde in the chikki scam. READ