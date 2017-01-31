Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Influential people suppressed Sheena Bora murder for three years: Rakesh Maria

In a startling disclosure a day before he retires from the police force, IPS officer Rakesh Maria on Tuesday said “influential and wealthy people” suppressed the Sheena Bora murder — in which her mother Indrani Mukerjea and former media baron Peter Mukerjea are among those arrested — for three years. Read

Unsold real estate units touch 2.55 lakh in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The real estate market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has yet not picked up pace as the number of unsold apartments rose to a staggering 2.55 lakh units from 2.46 lakh three months back. Read

NEET registrations delayed by six weeks

At a time when class 12 students are busy preparing for their upcoming board exams, aspirants of health science courses have a bigger problem to worry about. Registrations to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) have been delayed by six weeks and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is still dilly-dallying on details of the final syllabus to be considered for the exam. Read

Maratha protesters block several roads in Maharashtra ahead of silent rally in Mumbai

Maratha community protesters held chakka jam (road blockades) at various places in Mumbai and parts of the state to demand reservation in education and government jobs on Tuesday. The protests staged during morning peak hours led to traffic congestion at some places in Mumbai. At several places across Maharashtra, state and national highways, traffic came to a standstill due to the protests. Read

Sudhir Mungantiwar orders forest dept to shoot ‘killer’ tigress in Chandrapur

Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar ordered the forest department that the tigress, who killed three villagers near Sindewahi, bordering the famous Tadoba tiger reserves in Chandrapur district, be shot at sight.Read