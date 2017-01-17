Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. After Supreme Court order, 24-week pregnant woman to abort her foetus today

The 24-week pregnant woman from Dombivli will reach KEM Hospital, Parel, by 2:00pm, to get her foetus aborted, after the Supreme Court granted her permission to do the same. Read

2. Free water, better roads: Congress to announce sops before Mumbai civic polls

The Congress has decided to announce a flurry of sops, including free water and reduction in property tax,to woo voters ahead of the civic elections in Mumbai. The party will also promise 90 litres of water for every person, daily, if elected to power in the civic body. Read

3. Will the Shiv Sena be fifth time lucky?

Despite concerted efforts by the BJP, with whom the Sena is allied in both the Union and state governments, and the Congress which is in opposition to both the allies, recent surveys show that the Shiv Sena is still holding its neck above water despite charges of incompetence, non-performance and corruption, laid against it by both the parties. Read

4. CA results out, Bhiwandi boy stands second

Of the 74,096 candidates who appeared for the final Chartered Accountant (CA) exam held in December 2016, 7,192 have cleared it. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the result on January 17 and the top three rank holders are from Lucknow, Bhiwandi and Ahmedabad, respectively. Piyush Ramesh Lohia from Bhiwandi scored 574/800 (71.75%) and secured the second rank. Read

5. Aam Aadmi Party will not contest Mumbai civic polls, focuses on Punjab and Goa

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not contest the ensuing Mumbai civic polls scheduled next month.The party has decided to concentrate on the Punjab and Goa Assembly elections instead, where it has grown as a major force. Read