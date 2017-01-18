Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Mumbai remains most unpunctual private-run airport

Mumbai airport continued to be the most unpunctual among four private-run airports in December with more than 3,00,000 stranded (for more than two hours) travellers, the highest ever. Read

2. IIT-Bombay to build Research Park for start-ups

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) might no longer need to seek help from outsiders to support their start-up ideas, as work on a ‘Research Park’ will finally start in 2017. Read

3. Service tax hike hits the holiday planner

Leisure trips had barely resurfaced in living room conversations after demonetisation had checked it, but now with the hike on service tax on holidays threatens to push them off the deck again. Although the revision that comes into effect from January 22 is small, families booking package tours are likely to feel the pinch, said travel operators. Read

4. Pawar plays peacemaker to end Tatkare family feud

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has played role of a peacemaker to end the political feud in the family of his party’s state unit chief, Sunil Tatkare.The differences between Sunil Tatkare and his brother Anil Tatkare, a party legislator, have finally come to an end with Pawar’s intervention. He called both brothers to his Baramati residence in Pune and played mediator, ahead of the Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad (district council) elections slated for next month. Read

5. BMC polls: Parties spell war with taglines

It looks like innovative taglines are the way to go this civic polls as major political parties have resorted to various them to drive their campaign for the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Read