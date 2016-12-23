Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. One dead, five feared trapped in Thane mudslide

A labourer died, while a five others are feared trapped in the debris caused by a mudslide at a construction site at Hiranandani Estate in Patlipada. The incident happened after a few labourers began laying the foundation of a building. READ

2.Thane court pulls up minor girl for falsely accusing father of rape

In a rare instance, the Thane sessions court on Thursday issued perjury proceedings against a minor girl for filing a false complaint of molestation against her father in August 2013. READ

3. After Fadnavis’ intervention, fishermen withdraw agitation against Shivaji memorial off Mumbai coast

Fishermen in Maharashtra protesting against a proposed Shivaji Maharaj memorial off Mumbai coast have decided to withdraw their agitation, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone. READ

4.Shivaji memorial: Mumbai bike rally begins, may bring traffic to a halt on Eastern Express Highway

Heavy traffic is also expected along the Eastern Express Highway. Expect an increase in your travel time if you are headed to South Mumbai from the central suburbs. READ

5. Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab file contempt case against Jiah Khan’s mother

In their plea filed on Thursday, Pancholi and Wahab have urged the court to initiate action against Rabia for “continuing to make defamatory statements against them and their son Sooraj Pancholi”. READ