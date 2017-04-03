Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Sea near Mumbai among the most polluted in the world: Global study

The seas near Mumbai, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are among the most polluted in the world, a global study that mapped marine pollution around the world has found. Read

2. Housing for Mumbai’s working women on the cards for civic body

The BMC has decided to create separate policies that look into multi-purpose housing for working women (MSWW), old-age homes for elderly and care centres and hostels for students. Read

3. Tiny feet likely at Mumbai zoo penguin enclosure soon?

As the mating period for the penguins at Byculla zoo has started, Mumbaiites may soon get to see additional tiny feet in the enclosure. Of the seven Humboldt penguins at the zoo — three males and four females — six have paired up. Read

4. NCP chief Sharad Pawar to address Sangharsh yatra in Maharashtra; Rahul Gandhi to join too?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will address the crowd on the last day of the Sangharsh Yatra, organised by the opposition parties in Maharashtra to demand farm loan waiver. Pawar will speak at an event organised in Panvel near Mumbai on Tuesday and is likely to be joined by the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Read

5. Bombay high court exonerates woman who tried to kill her baby

The Bombay high court has struck down criminal proceedings initiated against a 26-year-old woman for attempting to kill her own infant, on the grounds that she was suffering from postnatal depression, seen in many women after child-birth. Read