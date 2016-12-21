Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Mumbai: As crime changes, crime branch looks to overhaul its departments

The underworld’s influence on Mumbai is waning; there are fewer gangs in the city; and the Mumbai police’s crime branch has departments that seem to have outlived their purpose.Officially called the Detection Crime Branch (DCB), this fmed wing of the Mumbai police that grew by size and function during its existence for more than five decades, is now planning to redefine some of its functions. Read

2. Pankaja Munde given clean chit by Maharastra ACB in chikki scam

The Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has recommended the closure of the chikki scam case against state women and child development minister Pankaja Munde for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for materials worth Rs206 crore for school children. Read

3. Fire breaks out in closed company in Navi Mumbai

A fire broke out in a shut company in the MIDC area of Digha in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning, causing damage to the assets in the compound. No casualty has been reported. The value of the lost assets is being worked out. Read

4. CBSE exams return: Schools, parents call decision ‘regressive’, seek review by MHRD

Schools and parents are opposed to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) recent decision to increase weightage for the written test to 80% from 20% and introduce the three-language formula — which doesn’t include any foreign language — for Class 10 exams. The board had announced on Tuesday that the optional Class 10 exams will be made mandatory again from the next academic session, 2018. Read

5. Five-year-old’s death in Mumbai: Cops question two neighbours

The Byculla police on Tuesday questioned two women over the death of a five-year-old child who mysteriously ‘fell’ from the corridor outside her 15th floor flat at Byculla. The two women and the child’s parents are neighbours, who fought a couple of times over difference issues. Read