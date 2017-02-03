Five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Caught on camera: Alert Mumbai motorman saves woman on railway tracks

An elderly woman walking on the tracks at Charni Road station of the Mumbai Suburban Railway had a narrow escape almost two months ago, thanks an alert motorman who applied the brakes to a local train right on time. Read

BMC polls 2017: More rebellion likely as filing of nominations ends today

Mumbai is all set for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled on February 21 and so are the political parties for more rebellion as today is the last day for filing nominations. Read

Sindur and mangalsutra alone don’t constitute a valid marriage: Bombay HC

A physical relationship coupled with sindur and mangalsutra don’t constitute a valid marriage, the Bombay high court has ruled, stressing on the importance of proper ceremonies and “due form” for a legal union between man and woman. Read

Mumbai police puts an end to six garages’ noisy business, books them for removing silencers from two-wheelers

Criminal cases have been filed against garages that removed silencers from two-wheelers making the vehicles flout noise norms. HT had reported that Mahim residents had complained about noisy bikes in the area. Read

Bombay HC tells police to recover security dues from political parties

The Bombay high court on Friday said the police department should recover dues from the political parties concerned, if their functionaries, to whom police protection is provided, fails to give it. Read