Flier carrying 42 gold bars worth Rs1.29 cr held at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a flier on Wednesday night and seized 42 gold bars worth Rs1.29 crore. The passenger had arrived from Dubai around 11.15pm. Investigation is on to trace the source of the gold and whether a syndicate is involved. Smuggled gold has been in high demand across India, especially post-demonetisation, as it is considered a safe commodity to launder black money.

