Flier carrying 42 gold bars worth Rs1.29 cr held at Mumbai airport

mumbai Updated: Jan 05, 2017 13:06 IST
Hindustan Times
Gold bars seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday. (HT photo )

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a flier on Wednesday night and seized 42 gold bars worth Rs1.29 crore. The passenger had arrived from Dubai around 11.15pm. Investigation is on to trace the source of the gold and whether a syndicate is involved. Smuggled gold has been in high demand across India, especially post-demonetisation, as it is considered a safe commodity to launder black money.

Also read: Papayas to diapers: How gold smugglers hoodwinked airport authorities in 2016

<