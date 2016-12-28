Officials from Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger travelling to Dubai and recovered Rs25 lakh in new denomination of Rs2,000. The cash was hidden in 52 envelopes made of white paper, which were placed inside 13 layers of cardboard. The cardboard layers were neatly wrapped with ready-made garments to avoid suspicion.

A high-ranking official said, “The said currency has been seized on the reasonable belief that the same has been attempted to be smuggled out of India and is therefore liable to confiscation under the Customs Act, 1962 read with FEMA, 2000.”

In his statement, recorded under section 108 of the Customs Act, the flier admitted to possession, carriage, concealment and recovery of the said currency. A case was filed and the accused was arrested.

Also read

Flier travelling to Dubai caught with Rs25 lakh in new Rs2,000 notes

Fliers from Saudi Arabia caught smuggling foreign currency at Mumbai airport