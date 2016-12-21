Fliers can now complain about overcharging and dual pricing of any packaged products sold at airports to the state legal metrology organisation (LMO).

To register a complaint, you can call at 022-22886666 or send an e-mail at dclmms_complaints@yahoo.com; dyclmmumbai@yahoo.in and dyclmkonkan@yahoo.in. To lodge a complaint, a consumer must have the receipt of a purchased product.

The LMO, which comes under the state’s food, civil supplies and consumer protection department, has issued a letter to the Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd. (MIAL), asking it to curb overcharging and dual pricing on the airport premises.

The state LMO registered four cases against the restaurants and retail outlets at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport during their drive for charging the airport passengers more than the printed maximum retail price (MRP) on bottled water and packaged snacks.

When contacted, an MIAL spokesperson said, “We are yet to receive the letter (from LMO) but will take appropriate action as soon as we receive it.”

The airport passengers often complain about dual charging or overcharging at domestic and international airports. Dual charging happens when the same quantity of a product is sold for a higher MRP at certain locations such as malls, multiplexes and airports, when compared to the market. When a vendor charges a person more than the MRP, it is overcharging.

“We have issued a letter to MIAL that they should curb overcharging in their premises. Additionally, we are also looking for legalities using which we can make MIAL also party in the offence if the illegal practice continues at airport,” said Amitabh Gupta, controller LMO.

The letter issued to MIAL stated that the authority should stop such practices in their premises by giving necessary instructions to their vendors. Besides, the letter read that the MIAL should mention in all agreement with vendor that they will comply by legal metrology Act and packaged commodities rules.

Hindustan Times has consistently reported on the overcharging on packaged commodities.

Welcoming the move, consumer activist Varsha Raut said, “It is a good move that the LMO is involving the authorities and bodies who look after management of airport and cricket stadium, but they should take more drives on a massive scale. One or two cases will not help to curb the offence such rampantly practised.”

That’s how you can complain

What is overcharging?

Overcharging means a consumer is charged more than the MRP. For the offence, the retailer is prosecuted under section 52 of the Legal Metrology Act 2009 and the packaged commodities Rules 2011, which has a penalty (compounding fees) of up to Rs2, 000. If the offender refuses to pay compounding fees, he is prosecuted in the court, which attracts a penalty of up to Rs25, 000. However, he is hardly prosecuted since they often agree to pay the penalty.

What is dual pricing?

Two different MRPs are printed on the same quality and quantity of a product by the same manufacturer

This is normally observed on the packaged snacks, bottled water and soft drinks sold at multiplexes, restaurants in malls or airport