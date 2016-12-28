Fliers from Saudi Arabia caught smuggling foreign currency at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs arrested three passengers with a large cache of foreign currency on Tuesday night. The accused had arrived from Hyderabad

Investigation revealed that the passengers had brought the currency from Saudi Arabia and were planning to exchange it in the city against hefty commissions. After demonetisation of Rs500 and R1,000 notes, foreign currency is in high demand across India.

“Detailed examination of the checked-in baggage of one of the passenger resulted in recovery of 1,39,000 Saudi Riyals, 56,500 Dirhams and 14000 Australian Dollars, collectively worth Rs43.97 lakh. All were wrapped in newspapers and cleverly concealed inside the said baggage,” said a high-ranking officer.

Their statements were recorded under section 108 of the Customs Act.

“Passengers have stated that they brought the said currency from Saudi Arabia during their visit last week but didn’t declare the same before the Customs on their arrival to India. Later, they came to Mumbai for conversion of said currency expecting good rates/ returns,” added the officer.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 2000. All the passengers were arrested and the said foreign currency has been seized.

Also read

Customs scans fliers bringing in foreign currency in Mumbai