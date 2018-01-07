For a comfortable commute, MSRTC revamps its buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s familiar red buses are set to get a new design, bigger windows, more comfortable seats and sturdy mild steel (MS) body.

The state-owned road transport undertaking also plans to revamp its bus stations. In the first phase, it will redevelop 80 of its 568 bus stations across the state, as part of which the toilet and bus shed facilities will be improved.

After almost 70 years,the MSRTC has also introduced new uniforms, designed by the National Institute of Fashion Design, for its drivers and conductors. Operations staff will wear uniforms in various shades of khaki, while the uniforms of maintenance staff will be blue and gray.

MSRTC is India’s largest road transport undertaking, with a fleet of 18,600 buses.