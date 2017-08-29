From potholes to tree falls: Heavy downpour brings traffic to a crawl in Mumbai

Traffic snarls were reported across all major city roads owing to the heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, affecting the morning commute to work for lakhs of motorists.

Traffic was slow moving along the Eastern Freeway on the southbound stretch, while it was difficult to commute on the perennially crowded Western Express Highway from Borivli to Bandra. The problems were compounded due to numerous potholes on the newly-built Kherwadi Flyover at Bandra (East) which almost stalled the traffic.

Ankit Shah, a motorist, tweeted, “[It took me] one hour to reach the domestic airport from Goregaon. Usually by this time, I reach Sion.” In the western suburbs, Linking Road in Bandra-Khar area has also been affected along with SV Road.

According to the traffic police, Dr BA Road has also been affected due to heavy rains with slow moving traffic reported on the stretch. Officials have also received complaints of snarls from motorists travelling near Udyog Sarathi in MIDC Andheri.

“Areas including MIDC, Military Road in Marol, Cama Lane in Ghatkopar (East), Kurla bus depot have slow moving traffic due to tree falls,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, traffic.

Apart from heavy rains, there are also reports of tree falls trickling in. There is a report of a tree fall near Bhaudaji Lad museum on the northbound stretch which is further affecting traffic.The weather condition is likely to affect the city more as there are restrictions at various roads in eastern suburbs and south Mumbai owing to Ganeshotsav.

The Mumbai traffic police have deployed police personnel at affected areas to ease the congestion.