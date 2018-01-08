Former Shiv Sena corporator stabbed to death by unidentified attackers in Mumbai

The Samta Nagar police have arrested two of five accused men after a former corporator from the Shiv Sena, Ashok Sawant, 62, was stabbed to death near his house in Kandivli (East) late on Sunday. Sohail Dodhia, 30, and Ganesh Jogdand have been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Ashok Sawant, a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivli, was returning home with his friend Vinod Sonawane after having dinner at a restaurant in the vicinity when he was attacked around 10.45pm.

Dodhia had allegedly approached Jogdand, an auto driver, and offered him Rs2,000 to drive three others around on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, when Sawant and Sonawane reached the lane near his house, Jogdand’s auto blocked the bike. Following this, one of the accused kicked down the bike and the other two repeatedly attacked Sawant. According to the police, Sawant was stabbed at least 20 times.

The three, along with the auto driver, then fled the scene. Sawant was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

One of the accused, identified as Jagdish Pawar alias Jagga, had previously had a fallout with Sawant over a financial dispute. Pawar wanted a job as a bodyguard and had approached Sawant for help. However it did not work out.

Three years ago, Sawant had complained to the police that he had been receiving death threats.

“There were no recent threats reported to the police, said Anil Mane, senior inspector, Samta Nagar police station.

The police have recovered CCTV footage from the area. The auto driver was traced with the help of the footage from Dahisar. Between Sunday night and Monday evening, the police questioned at least six persons.