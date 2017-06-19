Former soldier, three from family found with throat slit in Maharashtra

A four-member family of an ex-soldier was found brutally murdered in Shevgaon village of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

According to a police official, the victims were found in a pool of blood around dawn by neighbours.

The victims were identified as Appasaheb Govind Harvane, 58, his wife Sunanda, 48, their daughter Snehal, 18, and son Makarand, 15.

The motive behind the killings is not known.

They were repeatedly stabbed with a sharp weapon. The incident reportedly occurred around midnight, the official said.