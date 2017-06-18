Four arrested at Mumbai airport for smuggling gold worth Rs29L from Saudi Arabia

The air intelligence unit (AIU) of the Mumbai customs on Friday arrested four passengers who had flown in from Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 29 lakh.

The four – Mohammed Rehan, Mohammed Ishtiyak, Mohammed Israr and Fahrukh Islam – arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on in a flight from Jeddah, via Muscat. AIU officers found they were carrying gold bars weighing 927 grams.

“Rehan had concealed 14 pieces of gold in his mouth, a fountain pen, a datoon (neem twig), the string of his pyjama, and the pocket of his kurta. Ishtiyak was carrying a piece of gold weighing 182 grams, which he had concealed using the strings of his pyjama,” said an AIU official.

Israr and Fakhruk each had 341 grams of gold under their caps, the official added. Israr also had nine pieces of gold hidden under his belt. Preliminary investigations revealed that all four are residents of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.

In another case, in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, AIU officers intercepted a woman, Saika Gulam Husain Jat, who arrived from Dubai. She was found to be carrying 12,000 4GB micro-SD cards and 3,750 8GB micro-SD cards worth Rs 16 lakh. She had concealed them in three tin cans.