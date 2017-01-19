Four arrested for flesh trade in Mumbai, 22 women rescued

The Mumbai police stumbled upon a sex racket functioning in the city in the guise of an escort service, rescuing 22 women, one of them a minor.

Four persons have been arrested in raids conducted over the last 10 days.

Most of the women, aged between 20 and 25, were from West Bengal and had been trafficked to the city for prostitution. The 17-year-old is from Mumbai.

“The flesh trade was being run online under the cover of escort services, with mobile numbers of pimps being given out,” said a police source. From January 6, the police started deploying decoys who contacted several of these numbers.

The police said that the pimps used to ask customers to book rooms in hotels and sent the women there.

The social service wing of the Mumbai police’s crime branch rescued the women after conducting raids at 10 places and sent them to a government shelter home.

