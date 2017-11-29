Four-year-old girl molested while she goes to play in a garden in Mumbai

The Bandra police arrested one person for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in a garden in Bandra. The police had filed an FIR after girl’s father, who is a film producer and a co-owner of a big production company, registered a complaint.

According to Bandra police, the incident took place on November 25 at around 5.30 pm in a garden in Bandra where the minor girl had gone with her mother to play with the kids in the area. The mother was seated on the bench at the corner of the garden while the girl was on a swing.

The 45-year-old arrested accused thought she was alone and went up to her and pulled her hands to get her out of the swing. He also caressed her back. When other children saw the stranger trying to take the girl, they started shouting for help. The film producer’s personal assistant, who was speaking with the child’s mother, rushed her to the spot. The accused was beaten black and blue by a crowd that had gathered there.

The producer’s wife then called up the police control room. A police team from Bandra was dispatched to the spot and the man was apprehended. He was taken to the Bhabha hospital in a police van as he suffered minor injuries and was bleeding from the nose due to the mob attack.

He has been discharged, said police. He was then produced before a sessions court. He was booked under sections 354 (criminal force outraging modesty) and 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police refused to divulge the name of the accused.