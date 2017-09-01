Fourth deadline missed: Mumbai University still hasn’t declared all results

The University of Mumbai has missed another deadline, August 31, set by them as more than 30 results are still to be declared. To make matters worse, results announced earlier this week are yet to be uploaded on the website, leaving students stranded with no choice but to wait a little longer.

After missing several deadlines, including July 31, August 5 and August 15, the university had recently announced that their aim was to announce all pending results by August 31. Although the date is a month late compared to the deadline set by state Governor and chancellor of all state universities, Ch Vidyasagar Rao, students were happy to finally see an end to their ordeal. “Sadly the wait just seems to get longer every time. Our results were announced on Monday, and we could finally check our results on Thursday afternoon at our college. Many students are still waiting for individual results because the university is still finding a solution for the technical glitch which has affected the university website,” said Pinali Mehta, 20, a TYBMM student.

Those who did receive their results on Thursday weren’t very happy either. Complaints of results being held in reserve, students being marked absent for exams that they appeared for and other similar complaints were floating at the university’s Kalina campus, where a help desk has been set up. “All students should receive their results in the next couple of days, even those whose results were held in reserve,” said an MU official.

By Wednesday evening, 447 out of 477 results had been announced and the university still hoped to announce more results on Thursday. However, most colleges were sceptical about all results being announced by the end of the day. “The university first needs to upload results of courses announced earlier this week. Even though on paper only 30 results are pending, several results that were announced in the past few weeks still have thousands of students whose results have been held in reserve pending assessment. Winding all these results by the end of Thursday seems impossible,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college.

Officials from the university told HT that there was a delay in meeting this deadline due to the incessant rains over the past few days. “Our internet connection has been down since Monday and because of heavy rains this week, even teachers could not make it to the assessment centres to finish their work,” said an official from the examination house, MU.