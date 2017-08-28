From 11 of family killed in crash to five hurt in expressway accident: top 5 stories from Mumbai

After 11 members of a family were killed when their jeep hit a truck on Sunday, five people were injured after a state transport bus hit three vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway today.

1. 11 of Mumbai family killed: Neighbours in shock, say kids, woman prayed for safe journey

After the Shah family was killed in an accident near Tagdi village in Ahmedabad on Sunday, neighbours said they are still in a state of shock. They told police that Kiran, 45, and her two children visited a temple inside their building on Saturday, to seek blessings for a safe journey before leaving for Palitana, a pilgrimage town for Jains in Gujarat.

2. Being harassed in train? Call new helpline, expect cops outside your compartment at next station

Want to report a crime while inside a moving train or at a busy platform? You will no longer have to hunt for railway police control room numbers

3. Nine-hour-long public hearing to be held to discuss Mahim train derailment

The commissioner railway safety (CRS) of the Western Region will conduct a nine-hour-long public hearing on Monday to discuss Friday’s train derailment. Railway authorities have asked those who witnessed the incident to attend.

4. Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 2; rescue operations ongoing even after 36 hours

After part of a building collapsed in Chandivli on Saturday, the body of Naval Naik, 22, was pulled out late on Sunday, taking the toll to two.

5. Five injured as bus hits three vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

As many as five people were injured after a state transport bus hit three vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.