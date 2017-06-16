From 1993 Mumbai serial blasts verdict to Amit Shah’s 3-day visit: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

A designated court of Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act pronounced its verdict against the seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts today. Six were found guilty, while accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted. While BJP president Amit Shah landed in the city for a 3-day visit, the Shiv Sena suggested MS Swaminathan, known for steering India’s Green Revolution programme, as its preference for the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate. In a new development in the murder case of model Kritika Chaudhary, who was found dead in her Andheri apartment, police suspect that she might have known her killers, as there was no forced entry into her house. Also, a major fire has been reported at a ground plus three floor building in Khar. Officials said that the fire is in a studio on the first floor of the building located at the 17th road.

1. Highlights: 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Abu Salem, 5 more convicted, next hearing on June 19

A designated court of Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act has pronounced its verdict against the seven accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts today. Six were found guilty, while accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted. On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 blasts rocked Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring 713 others. Here are the sites of the blasts.

2. Shiv Sena suggests agri expert, 91-year-old MS Swaminathan’s name for President

After first pitching Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as the country’s next president, the Shiv Sena has now suggested MS Swaminathan, known for steering India’s Green Revolution programme, as its preference for the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate.

3. Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai’s Khar

A major fire has been reported at a ground plus three floor building in Mumbai’s suburban Khar on Friday afternoon. Officials said that the fire is in a studio on the first floor of the building located at the Khar 17th road. Anandini Thakoor, a local activist present at the spot said that the fire has spread onto the tarpaulin sheet over the building. Officials from the disaster department said that four fire engines and two water tankers have been rushed to the spot.

4. BJP president Amit Shah in Mumbai from today, will meet Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday

BJP president Amit Shah’s three-day Mumbai visit starts from today. Shah is scheduled to hold 27 meetings, a majority with a cross section of his party cadre and leaders to review the organisations’s goal posts and preparedness for the next assembly polls. In view of the crucial upcoming Presidential elections, Shah will meet Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree on Sunday.

5. Mumbai model Kritika Chaudhary’s murderer may have been known to her, say cops

The Amboli police investigating the murder of 27-year-old Kritika Chaudhary said that the murderers might have been known to her, as there was no forced entry. A police official confirmed that Kritika had consumed drugs in the past, and that they are probing the involvement of any drug dealer in her murder. He also said that a fight took place between Kritika and her murderers before she was killed. She had suffered a head injury.