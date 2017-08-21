From boulders on railway tracks to Ganpati special trains: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

While boulders in Khandala ghat left three passengers injured, there is good news for those heading to Konkan for Ganpati – all special trains will halt at Diva. Rain over the weekend brought traffic to a crawl, even as a biker duo got killed in a hit-and-run on the eastern express highway.

Meanwhile, the Bombay high court offered respite to a 16-year-old SSC student, who was debarred from the exam for two years, as her answer sheet was torn.

Here are our top 5 picks:

1. Boulders fall on Hubli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus express in Khandala ghat, 3 passengers injured

Three passengers of the Hubli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) express train were injured as boulders came crashing on a coach of the train while it was passing through Khandala ghat between Mumbai and Pune early morning

2. Rain brings traffic to a crawl in Mumbai, adds to Monday morning blues

Heavy rain on Sunday night led to massive traffic snarls across the city on Monday morning. SV Road and Link Road witnessed heavy traffic as motorists took the roads to avoid congestion on the western express highway. Motorists were stuck in traffic for almost an hour, said traffic officials.

3. 16-year-old’s SSC answer sheet found torn, supervisor says student didn’t tear it, but board debars her for 2 years

The Bombay high court (HC) recently rapped the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for wrongly debarring a 16-year-old for “tearing and destroying two pages of her answer sheet of Marathi language paper”.

4. Hit-and-run on Mumbai’s eastern express highway: Biker duo killed

Two men on a bike died after they were knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on the Vikhroli flyover on the eastern express highway (EEH) on Monday morning.

The men have been identified as Chetan Baban Kokane and Sushant Ramdas Sawant, both aged 30.

5. Ganesh Chaturthi special trains to halt at Mumbai’s Diva station

Central railway commute to Konkan for Ganpati is all set to get easier, as all special trains will halt at Diva railway station. The move, will benefit lakhs of commuters who are currently forced to travel to Thane or Panvel to board Konkan-bound trains. The Dadar-Savantwadi Konkan-bound train will continue to halt at Diva station till September 9.