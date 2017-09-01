From building collapse to rail roko: Top five stories from Mumbai

Following the death of a doctor who fell into a manhole, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has asked local civic officials to probe the incident and submit a report to him. While the Shiv Sena said that PM Modi’s demonetisation move has become a loss of face for the government, the party expects a second seat in the cabinet after the rejig on Sunday. Annoyed by the unavailability of local train service since past three days, agitated commuters blocked railway tracks in protest at Vasind station on Friday morning. Also, 34 people have died of the 46 who have been rescued in the Bhendi Bazaar collapse in Mumbai.

Here are today’s top five picks:

1. Mumbai civic chief calls for report on death of doctor who fell into an open manhole

Following the death of Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, who died after falling into an open manhole at Elphinstone Road junction during Tuesday’s flood in Mumbai, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has asked local civic officials to probe the incident and submit a report to him. The shocking incident has brought the safety protocol of manholes back to the spotlight.

2. Shiv Sena expects second cabinet berth in latest reshuffle of union cabinet

With the union cabinet reshuffle around the corner, the Shiv Sena, which has one minister at the Centre, is expecting an additional cabinet berth that party leaders say has been due since a long time. Sources from the party said that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government does not seem completely opposed to the Sena’s demand, there have not been any formal discussions yet.

3. Demonetisation has led to loss of face for the government, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi-government over demonetisation, stating that the decision to ban the Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes failed to “propel the economy like a racehorse” as promoted by the Centre, and has become a loss of face for the government. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) disclosed that 99 per cent of the demonetised Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes have been returned to the banking system.

4. Angry about delayed trains, commuters block railway tracks at Vasind

Annoyed by the unavailability of local train service since past three days, agitated commuters blocked railway tracks in protest at Vasind station on Friday morning. The agitation delayed a few long distance trains but it did not have any major impact on suburban services, which are running upto 20 minutes late. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) control room sources, the commuters were angry as outstation trains, which are their only mode of transport, were running late following shutting of suburban train services between Titwala and Kasara after the derailment of Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express on Tuesday morning.

5. Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 34, a few more likely to be trapped

According to the police, 34 people have died of the 46 who have been rescued in the Bhendi Bazaar collapse in Mumbai, as the rescue operations continued overnight. The 117-year-old Hussaini building collapsed on Thursday morning at the congested locality, and rescue operations are still on at the site, more than 24 hours after the collapse. Fire brigade officials said that a few more people are likely to be stuck under the debris.