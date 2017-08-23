From crowded trains to alert police for Ganpati: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit,an accused in the Malegaon blasts case, who was granted bail after nine years, was released on bail from Taloja Central jail in Navi Mumbai today. The police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man, who stalked a woman and winked at her. While there is a mad rush for Ganpati on trains, the police have asked agencies to be on alert to prevent Barcelona-like attacks. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said BJP won the Mira-Bhayander elections because of money and muni.

Our top five picks:

1. Malegaon blast accused Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit out on bail after 9 years

After nine years, Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit,an accused in the Malegaon blasts case, was released on bail from Taloja Central jail in Navi Mumbai today. The officer has been accused of providing explosives for the September 29, 2008 attack in Malegaon that killed six people.While the Bombay high court rejected his bail plea last year, the Supreme Court granted him bail on Monday.

2. Mumbai man stalks woman, winks at her, gets thrashed at railway station

A 30-year-old man was thrashed at Kalyan railway station on Monday for allegedly stalking a woman and winking at her. One of the commuters shot a video on the mobile, which has gone viral. The alleged accused, Surendra Lalbahadur Gautam,30, hails from Uttar Pradesh, but has been living in Pisavli in Kalyan for the past few years.

The ST buses for Konkan led to traffic snarls at Dadar. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

3. Ganpati time: Mad rush on Tejas Express, other trains leading to Konkan

If you plan to visit Goa by Tejas Express or any other train, think twice. All Goa- and Konkan-bound trains on the Konkan railway are full for the next two weeks owing to Ganesh Chaturthi. Tejas Express, which was running almost empty for the past two months, is now full, despite the tickets being costlier. The waiting list for the executive class of Tejas has crossed 10, while for the chair car it has crossed 35.

4. Shiv Sena MP compares Jain leader to Zakir Naik, says BJP won because of money and muni

The Shiv Sena filed a complaint with the state election commission against a Jain leader who urged the community to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Mira-Bhayander elections to create a “meat-free society”. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Rajya Sabha, equated the Jain monk, Naypadmasagarji Maharaj, to televangelist Zakir Naik, calling “poison for society at large”.

5. Be alert during Ganpati, Mumbai police tell BMC, MMRDA

Review the area under your jurisdiction and identify spots vulnerable to terror attacks using vehicles, this is the Mumbai police’s diktat to agencies namely the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), MMRDA and others, in the wake of the Barcelona strike