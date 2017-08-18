From forging Aadhaar card to get into a flight to stealing faucet on Tejas Express: Mumbai’s top 5 stories

Two bikers who chased Mumbai woman at night and passed lewd comments were arrested on Thursday. Officials also caught a 42-year-old man who tried to board a Hyderabad-bound flight on Wednesday by pasting his own photograph on his relative’s Aadhaar card and using his air ticket. The CCTV footage of Mumbai-Goa luxury train showed a railway guard stealing a faucet worth Rs180 from the train’s lavatory.

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has set up a trap to catch a leopard suspected to have attacked four children and killed one.

Also, there’s good news for Sai Baba devotees in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. You will soon be able to take flights to the temple town of Shirdi.

1. Bikers who chased Mumbai woman at night, passed lewd comments study in college, arrested

The Amboli police arrested two men who stalked a journalist for almost 3km at 1 am on Thursday. The accused men were traced within two hours after the case was registered, said officials. The accused – identified as Clifford Samuel, 25, and Sagar Singh, 21 – are residents of Marol, Andheri (East)

2. To ‘save cash’, man sticks his photo on relative’s Aadhaar card, tries to board Mumbai-Hyd flight

Pasting his own photograph on his relative’s Aadhaar card and using his air ticket — this is how a 42-year-old man from Mumbai tried to board a Hyderabad-bound flight on Wednesday. However, domestic airport authorities at Vile Parle (East) caught him and handed him over to the airport police, who arrested him on charges of impersonation, cheating and forgery.

3. Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express: Railway guard steals faucet worth Rs180 from lavatory

Passengers on the Mumbai-Goa luxury train, the Tejas Express, have been damaging its infotainment screens and stealing its earphones since it was flagged off. However, in a first, a guard has now stolen a faucet worth Rs180 from the train’s lavatory.

A trap cage that has been covered with leaves to camouflage it. (HT)

4. Mumbai leopard that attacked 4 kids, killed one still at large, forest officials set up third trap cage

After failing to trap a leopard suspected to have attacked four children and killed one, forest guards from Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) have set up a third cage to nab the animal. Forest guards said they believe the leopard is still at Aarey Milk Colony, south of the national park, as there have been sightings near a guest house.

5. Sai Baba devotees in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, you can soon take a flight to Shirdi

Good news for Sai Baba devotees in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi, you will soon be able to take flights to the temple town of Shirdi. An airport 11 km to the east of Shirdi will be owned and operated by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd. (MADC). The airport closest to the shrine as of now is at Aurangabad, 125 km away. There is one at Pune, which is 200 km away. Mumbai’s airport is more than 300 km from the shrine.