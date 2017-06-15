From Friday, pay more for water in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) on Wednesday hiked water charges by 5.36% or Rs0.25 per 1,000 litres for domestic users from June 16.

According to an official, domestic users who were paying Rs4.66 for every 1,000 litres will have to pay Rs4.91 per 1,000 litres, while users in slums will see an increase from Rs3.49 per 1,000 litres to Rs3.68.

The charges for non- domestic users like non- trading institutions have also gone up from Rs18.66 to Rs19.67 per 1000 litres, while various other businesses will see a hike of 5.40%. With the hike, the BMC is expected to earn Rs 54.44 crore more in the next ten months.

However, corporators across party lines were against the proposal in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

According to a 2012 resolution, the BMC can increase the water tax annually while keeping hike below 8%. Corporators will now move the general body to re-open the discussion on the resolution and reject it completely.

The first hike on water charges was introduced in 2012, when the rates were hiked from Rs3.50 to Rs 4, followed by an 8% hike in June 2013.

The next 8% hike was also introduced in 2015. There was no hike in 2014 and 2016 as both years were election years.

According to data, the BMC incurred Rs806.56 crore in 2016-17 for sourcing, treating and distributing the water across the city, an increase of 5.39% compared to last year. "There has been a rise in several costs like establishment, administrative, electricity and to recover them, the water and sewerage charges need to be increased," said a civic official.