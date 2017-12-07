From May 1, bus commuters in Maharashtra can book MSRTC tickets using smart card  

Your journey on the buses operated by the country’s biggest road transport undertaking, Maharashtra State

Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), is set to become cashless.

Transport minister Diwakar Raote, who is also MSRTC chairperson, said smart cards will be launched on Maharashtra Day — May 1 — for cashless transactions. Presently, the smart card facility is available for various concessional tickets.

MSRTC officials on Wednesday said the cards can be used for booking all types of bus tickets, including air-conditioned Shivshahi, Shivneri and Ashwamedha buses.

Those wanting to avail the service will have to visit bus depots to buy smart cards, which can later be recharged online. Smart cards can be bought by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 50. The first recharge has to be of Rs 500 after which commuters can opt for smaller amounts.

An MSRTC official said the card will be transferable to the kin, friends and employees of the original at the time of journey. “The amount will be deducted from the card at the time of journey,” said the official.

Officials said the card will be beneficial for commuters and MSRTC conductors, as it will curb unwanted fights over giving and receiving change while buying a ticket.