From property tax waiver to boost to Metro projects: Top 5 stories from Mumbai

While Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)will pass a resolution waiving property tax for houses with a carpet area of up to 500 square feet before the monsoon session of the legislature, his refusal to back BJP’s presidential candidate underlines the fact of tremendous distrust between the BJP and its allies. Three Mumbai scientists won the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) young scientist awards this year, for their exceptional work in science and technology. For those seeking admission in the state’s medical colleges, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) recently made public the brochure for the upcoming admission process. Also, in a major boost to the Mumbai Metro projects in the city, two multilateral financial institutions have agreed to fund Rs13,660 crore for four metro projects.

Here are today’s top five picks:

1. BMC will pass Sena’s property tax waiver before monsoon session: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Mumbai civic body, which his party heads, will pass a resolution waiving property tax for houses with a carpet area of up to 500 square feet before the monsoon session of the legislature in mid-July. Speaking at the Shiv Sena’s 51st foundation day on Monday evening, Thackeray said this was one of the major promises made by the Sena in its manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, and he has instructed his corporators to act on it.

2. Want admission in a medical college in Maharashtra? Check DMER’s new brochure

Maharashtra’s Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) recently made public the admission brochure for the upcoming admission process. While results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) are still awaited, DMER has highlighted rules and regulations applicable for this year’s admissions to all medical and dental institutes in the state.

3. Three Mumbai scientists win prestigious Indian National Science Academy awards

Three Mumbai scientists won the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) young scientist awards this year, for their exceptional work in science and technology. The INSA Young Scientists Award is considered to be the highest recognition of promise, creativity and excellence in a young scientist across the globe. The awards were started in 1974.

4. Mumbai’s Metro projects get a boost, two financial institutions agree to fund ₹13,660 crore

In a major boost to the Mumbai metro projects in the city, two multilateral financial institutions have agreed to fund Rs13,660 crore for four metro projects. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)—the nodal agency for the metro projects—will soon ink the loan agreements. With this development, the work on the crucial metro lines will gather pace.

5. All is not well with BJP’s allies

The refusal of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to blindly endorse the choice of president by the Modi government at the Centre and his flat denial to Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s face, once again underlines the by now incontrovertible fact of the tremendous distrust between the BJP and its allies. Whatever may or may not happen in the month ahead with regard to the contest for Rashtrapati Bhavan, what was largely missed during Shah’s visit to the state was that all is not well in the Maharashtra government with other allies too — and there could soon be a break-up of the party with more than just one partner.